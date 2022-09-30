Shreveport, La -- If you have a young person looking for a new bicycle, this is the weekend to get it. KTBS news anchor Bill Lunn through his non-profit Bill's Bikes along with students at First Baptist School in Shreveport have been working for weeks refurbishing bicycles. Saturday morning, they will be giving more than 100 bikes away. The students in Ms. McDonald's class say the process has been rewarding, and they are looking forward to Saturday’s event.
“I really liked it because I like washing the bikes, it was a really good time. And I also like helping fix the bikes with the middle schoolers,” said one young lady.
The students worked on nearly every kind of bike, mountain bikes, cruisers, BMX bikes, and small bikes with training wheels.
“I like taking the wheel off with Thomas and then putting it back on after putting a new tube in because the tube was broken,” said one of the students.
If you have a child who would like a bike, the giveaway runs from 9 a.m. until noon at First Baptist Church at 533 Ockley Drive in Shreveport.
The child has to be present to get a bike. Bikes will be available for ages 2 through 16.