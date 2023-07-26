SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Community Projects Director shows us what's happening at The Glen, a life plan community in Shreveport.
The Glen is a vibrant Life Plan Community located in Shreveport that provides seniors with a place to live an active, full life with access to everything you might need. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with the security that comes from having a plan for any future healthcare needs. The Glen is senior living at its best.
How do you want to live your senior years?
Free from the demands of work, time to spend with friends and family – are you ready to embrace true freedom from caring for your home, cooking every meal, ready to choose a new lifestyle?
Or perhaps you need some assistance with daily living. You’d like to drive a bit less but still have access to the important parts of your lifestyle: amenities on-campus like a beauty salon, movies, social activities, daily meals, and access to a 24-hour nursing staff if you need it.
Maybe you have a family member who has memory issues or needs full-time help in a beautiful, home-like setting where you know they are well cared-for both physically and mentally.