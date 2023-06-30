BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier and surrounding areas are under an Extreme Heat alert.
Temperatures are projected to be in the mid 90's and well above the 100 degree mark.
With this in mind. the Sunflower Baptist Church and the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) have joined together to once again sponsor a much needed fan give away on Saturday.
Fans can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bossier Police Station at 620 Benton Road or at the Sunflower Baptist Church at 329 E. Texas.
The purpose of this event is to give relief to those families and the elderly that do not have a fan or a way of staying cool during the hottest time of the summer.
"There is still time and all fan donations are greatly appreciated," fan drive sponsor Shewanna Mitchell said.
Those without transportation, call 318.746.6611 and fans will be delivered.