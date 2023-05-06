Shreveport, La. - The Shreveport Regional Arts Council hosted Super Saturday in Caddo Common Park, a free and public event occurring the first Saturday of every month.
The event took place in Caddo Common Park located in the heart of Shreveport Common, and featured five exercise classes led by professional instructors, such as yoga, trampoline fitness, and extreme fitness.
Super Saturdays in Caddo Common Park is not just about exercising and getting fit; it also offers visitors the chance to enjoy healthy food from food trucks, browse through an arts market, try their hand at plein aire painting, participate in hands-on art activities for kids, and workout to the beats of an area DJ.
This month's event featured Stories from the Gut, a short storyteller experience where someone shares a story about struggles with their health. The story teller for May's event will be Jolynn Williams.
Juanita Green of The Cardio Spot plans the exercises, and visitors can expect a fun and challenging workout that will leave them feeling energized and refreshed. The event is free and open to the public, and is perfect for individuals and families looking to get fit and have fun.
Super Saturdays in Caddo Common Park takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the exercises starting at 8:30 a.m.
Every Saturday, visitors can participate in three exercises that are free to the public in Caddo Common Park, but only the first Saturday will be a SUPER SATURDAY!
"We are thrilled to bring Super Saturdays to Caddo Common Park," said Pam Atchison, Executive Director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. "This event is a great way for the community to come together, enjoy the beautiful park, and get fit. We look forward to seeing everyone there!"
For more information about Super Saturdays in Caddo Common Park, visit the Shreveport Regional Arts Council's website or follow them on social media.