SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday, 350 backpacks were given to out students at the Galilee Baptist Church Life Center at 1500 Pierre Ave. in Shreveport.
Backpacks contained school supplies like paper, notebooks, pens, pencils highlighters, colored pencils, crayons, and personal hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant.
Haircuts and hair braiding were also offered, a dentist was available to check for cavities, and a pediatrician was present to check on students' immunizations.
"We gave away three hundred and fifty backpacks all together. Next year we may try to have a little bit more because the parents were really appreciative. They thought the backpacks had some good things in them so it was a great event," said Anuary Rhodes Mahoney, event organizer.