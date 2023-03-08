SHREVEPORT, La. - Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) partnered with the City of Shreveport, Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Shreveport Regional Arts Council to host "Jaguar Day", a recruitment and preview day as they get ready to open their Empowering People in Careers (EPiC) Center.
The EPiC Center is going to be a workforce development center as well as an "artist-maker space" that will be created inside of Millennium Studios.
SUSLA will be launching workforce training opportunities for Bayou Grande Apartment residents as a part of an initiative through the Choice Neighborhood Grant.
Both EPiC Center and Millennium Studios have been created through the help of Choice Neighborhood.
The event gave a glimpse into what SUSLA will be offering the residents seeking job training from areas ranging from television production to food safety.
"This is the opportunity to bring workforce skills training to the community...and what better way than to bring it to Bayou Grand, an apartment complex in the neighborhood in which we are wanting to affect those students that live here in this community," says Andrelle Williams, project coordinator at Choice Neighborhood.
The training programs will also include residents of Allendale, Ledbetter Heights, the West Edge of Downtown, and anyone in the Shreveport area.