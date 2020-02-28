SHREVEPORT, La. - Southern University at Shreveport's Dental Hygiene Program is partnering with Dentistry from the Heart (DFTH), and Miles for Smiles, for the third year in a row to offer free dental services to the community.
Patients will be able to choose one treatment of a cleaning, filling, or an extraction upon approval. Services will be rendered on a first-come first serve basis from local volunteer dentist and hygienist.
Give Kids a Smile will participate for the first time this year, providing dental education for children, along with free dental exams. They will also offer cavity-preventing fluoride treatment and have cavity-preventing dental sealants placed if recommended.
This year's event will be expanded to include a health fair, interactive recruiting activities spotlighting SUSLA programs, and a kid's activity zone.
The mission of the event is to educate the public and promote the importance of daily, thorough dental care and overall oral health. Willis-Knighton Health System has joined this year's event as a presenting sponsor with other corporate and community partners also participating.
Free dental services will be offered this Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Alphonse Jackson Building at SUSLA.