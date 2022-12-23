SHREVEPORT, La. - Southern University at Shreveport’s (SUSLA) Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen (MS KICK), in collaboration with Big Nate’s BBQ and More, hosted a Christmas Dinner Giveaway to local residents for the Christmas Holidays.
The dinners were provided on Friday, December 23rd, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. This is the inaugural event for Big Nate’s BBQ and Big Nate plans to host this event annually. Other small businesses to contribute to the dinners were Chef Joslin (Vegans on the Run) and Chef Mosa (Sassi Catering).
Big Nate’s signature phrase “For the Community” is the reason he wanted to provide these dinners to the underserved residents of Shreveport-Bossier. Through this feeding program, Nate hopes to show that we are here in the community to support and to also show that being in business is more than just making profits but giving back as well.
Many of the current tenants began the program by participating in the Grab and Go Feeding Program. This MS KICK initiative is to help combat the negative impacts of businesses and restaurants closing at the beginning of the pandemic. They were provided with contracts to prepare hot and healthy meals for residents of the Allendale, Ledbetter Heights, and West Edge communities.