SHREVEPORT, La-- Weeks after Hurricane Laura, residents are still complaining of downed trees and cables in certain areas.
The most recent complaint is on Betty Street.
A fallen tree is the source of the problem. SWEPCO confirmed the downed lines are communications cables, not power lines. Residents should still refrain from contact.
The plan is to remove the tree Wednesday morning. There might be a short power outage depending on the need to safely remove the tree and provide the safest environment for workers.
SWEPCO wants to remind the public to report anything that looks out of the ordinary. Outages and hazards can be reported by phone, the SWEPCO website, and Facebook.
SWEPCO’s hazard reporting number is 888-218-3919.