SHREVEPORT, La- Tammy Sheree Williams Harris, 48, was killed in a shooting in May. Shortly after her death, friends of Harris created the T.A.M.M.Y Movement in her memory.
The group held their first event at the Hattie Perry SPAR Recreational Center on Saturday. Their goal was to feed the surrounding community.
During the event members spoke, motivating attendees. Their motto is "Your Life Matters." The president of the organization, Daniel C. Davis, said it was started to create a change in the community. They were joined by several vendors, each one offering a way to help people. Some offered COVID shots or checked vitals. The Beat the Streets drumline also performed.
The T.A.M.M.Y Movement plans to do similar events each quarter.
"We want to bring food to feed the whole community," said Davis. "We want to make sure people in our community are healthy, because we know that they need help. They don't know where to get the help, so we want to bring the help to them. That's the purpose of this event today."
The group also provides a hotline for those struggling with a drug addiction who would like a support system. You can call 318-488-7283.