SHREVEPORT, La - Teacher Appreciation Week is usually filled with thank-you cards, gifts and congratulations.
But due to the pandemic, both teachers and students must keep their distance.
Melissa France, 1st grade teacher at Herndon Magnet School in Belcher, says she misses her students. And she says the classroom energy can't be duplicated when teaching online classes.
France's two teenagers also attend Herndon.
"They sure do want to come back to school. I know they do, France said. My children as well. They've begged to come back to school. And they wish they didn't have to do the online learning."
Shannon Smith, 8th grade teacher at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport, says the pandemic has affected her both personally and professionally.
"My husband is a first-responder so we went through the worry of him contracting the virus, Smith said. I had to worry about would his test come back negative and positive. All the while, logging into my students and still bringing in that engagement and still bring in that creativity to the my lessons."
Smith says she communicate often with her students by using Google classroom and other platforms. She says the kids often show their Tik Tok app videos with her.
Both France and Smith said they didn't expect the stay at home mandate to last this long. However, they say they appreciate the parental support provided during the pandemic crisis.
And they say they appreciate the good health of their students.