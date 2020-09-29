Instead of flowers, the family asked people to either bring books or donate money toward the purchase of books for Bossier Elementary and a kindergarten/first grade school in Webster Parish where Rhodes had also taught. About $5,000 and some 1,100 books later, the Rhodes made a special delivery; books not only for the classrooms and school libraries, but some for each child to take home, too.
“I miss my beautiful bride immensely, but am overjoyed at being able to pass along something tangible in her memory that will encourage the love of reading that she had," Keith Rhodes said.
Today would have been Lori Rhodes' birthday. Her husband said he thought the book giveaway would be a great way to celebrate her life.
Books can be donated at http://www.tinyurl.com/LoriRhodesBookMemorial