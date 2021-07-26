SHREVEPORT, La. — A 13-year-old boy was shot in his lower extremities Monday night, and Shreveport police are now looking for the suspect.
The shooting happened on the 8500 block of Elmview Place around 7 p.m. Police said the teen was walking down the street when he was shot. When police arrived, they found the boy screaming for help on the sidewalk.
Police said they were able to find witnesses who provided details on the suspect. Assistant Chief J. Bartlett said SPD doesn't normally respond to shootings in that neighborhood, but conflict resolution needs to be improved.
"Conflict resolution seems to missing out on all this," said Bartlett. "Before they try to solve anything, they take a gun and try to solve it with a gun. It's not the answer, you can work things out. Don't shoot it out. It's ridiculous."