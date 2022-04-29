TEXARKANA, Ark. – The city of Texarkana, Ark. held a Visioning Meeting and Comprehensive Plan Open House tonight (Thursday, April 28, 2022) at 6:00 p.m. to discuss ideas for the city during the next 20 years.
City Manager, Jay Ellington welcomed attendees and noted there was a good turnout tonight proving the interest in the city.
Mr. Ellington touched on some projects completed and some underway including the new Rec Center, Front Street Festival Plaza, the Entertainment District, a new animal care facility with three buildings to open as quickly as possible, and a new airport terminal on the south side of the airport estimated by the summer of 2024.
Approaching the future, the city is looking at infill opportunities, new connections for the streets, improving the Nix Creek Trail connection, mixed-use development and I-30 development.
The participants were invited to scan a QR code during the meeting to answer questions on an interactive survey for improvements for Texarkana, Ark.
Attendees could then see the results tallied of the votes on each question.
When asked what to focus on for Texarkana’s future, most of the votes were for quality of life and road safety.
What kind of development for the future? Top answers were downtown, mixed-use, parks and recreation, and arts, entertainment and restaurants.
For areas or neighborhoods needing improvement, votes showed mostly College Hill and Iron Mountain.
The focus of the meeting was to include ideas from the taxpayers as to how they would like their dollars spent for Texarkana.
Residents and non-residents were encouraged to participate in the survey. The more participation and ideas, the more solutions are available for Texarkana’s future plans.
To vote in the survey, please go to the city website at cityoftexarkanaar.com