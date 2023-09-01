TEXARKANA, Texas - The City of Texarkana is seeking innovative ideas for revitalizing downtown.
Local leaders want to see what people think downtown could be by submitting artwork in the "Design Downtown Regional Arts Competition."
The contest starts Friday.
People can drop off their submissions at the front desk at City Hall.
The winner will receive local recognition by having their submissions displayed in various locations downtown.
And prints will be made for the sesquicentennial time capsule which will be buried on Dec. 8, 2023.
“Some of these ideas that will be submitted...maybe will come true. Someone who has the capital behind them. And the means to make that happen could see potential in it," said Brooke Stone, City of Texarkana, Texas spokesperson.
The city has been talking with schools to get students involved, but the contest is open for artists of all ages.
The last day to submit artwork will be on Nov. 3. The winners will be announced on Dec. 1.