TEXARKANA, Texas – The Second Annual Heroes of Hope, hosted by the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC), brought together the city’s multidisciplinary teams (MDT) for an awards banquet and appreciation event on Saturday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center.
MDT members were honored in the area and nominated by fellow team members who recognized their continued service to children and their families on the Texas and Arkansas sides.
Director of Partner and Relations at TCAC Kristi Kirkwood said tonight is a celebration of all of our first responders and their vital role in helping to prevent child abuse and child neglect.
“Investigations will be handing out the awards to appreciate all front-line workers for what they do to ensure kids are safe in our area,” said Kirkwood.
TCAC is a non-profit organization offering a safe place for children and their families who are abuse victims to receive education and services from MDTs including local law enforcement, District Attorneys, CPS, juvenile probation, medical and mental health professionals and CAC staff.