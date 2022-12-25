TEXARKANA, Texas – While many of us get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, creating memories and enjoying time with friends and family, volunteers from the Central Christian Church in Texarkana serve a holiday dinner to the underserved on Christmas Day.
The serving of the holiday dinners has been an annual tradition offered by the church for over 20 years now.
Event organizer Jim Spear said, “We were looking to feed at least 75 people.”
Dinner was offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the food ran out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.