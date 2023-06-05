TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Texarkana College is hosting a summer camp this weekend.
Kids' College is a summer enrichment program.
This year, there are more than 200 students ages 7 to 12 that are signed up for the week-long camp.
Some of the classes include robotics, cake decorating, crafty creations, mad scientist fun, athletic games and more.
Organizers say many of the activities may also help close some of the learning gaps that children have faced over the last few years of disrupted schooling.
The camp costs 100 dollars per class.
The college received a private donation this year to help fund scholarships for students.
There were 25 students selected for the scholarship program.