TEXARKANA, Ark. -- A memorial display in Texarkana is helping the community to remember the sacrifices of first responders on 9/11.
Coordinator Francine Miller said the display was first put up several years ago. Then the pandemic happened and it was put on hold.
The decision was made to return the display because of the positive response. The goal is not to forget what happened on 9/11, Miller said.
Remembering "those heroes" is a community effort, she said.
"We just want people to remember what happened and keep in their hearts those that were left behind to bear the loss," Miller said.
The 9/11 display is at Cross Ties in Texarkana.