TEXARKANA, Ark. - A non-profit in Texarkana is celebrating 55 years of service to the community with the expansion of their facility and programs.
Texarkana Resources For the Disabled hosted an all-day celebration at their building in the 3000 block of East 19th Street on the Arkansas-side.
The organization serves nearly 70 adults with disabilities by teaching them independent living skills.
Administrators say the new facility will not only give them more space, but it will allow them to add more programs.
“Our sensory room is going to be part of that new building. We are super excited about it. Then also a program for our geriatrics” Katrina Revels said.
They expect to finish the building in December.