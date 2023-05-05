TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Police Department and the Texarkana Harley-Davidson will bring motorcycle safety awareness to the community with a “Share the Road, Look Twice” ride on Saturday.
Motorcyclists will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Texarkana Harley-Davidson Dealership at 802 Walton Drive in Texarkana, Texas.
Kickstands will be up at 10:30 a.m.
The event is set to help us learn how we can all share the road safely for the month of May, which is National Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Two weeks ago, TTPD Motor Officer Brent Hobbs had a close call with a vehicle that made a sudden left turn in front of him.
Just remember, when you are driving, pay attention. Lives depend on it.