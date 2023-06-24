TEXARKANA, Ark. – 15 local bands and some out-of-town are playing Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. and ending possibly around 11 p.m. to benefit a fellow musician who was injured in a car accident which caused six fractures in his neck.
Local musician Michael Robertson was gracious and overwhelmed that there were so many people to help in his recovery and the medical bills.
The free event is dubbed “Rockin for Robertson.”
Recovery Road’s Jason Butler is organizing the event along with the band Taboo.
In addition to the live music, fire performers, vendors and bubble parties will be happening.
A donation jar will be available for cash, and they take credit card payments via the Cash app.
The live music block party is held on Wood Street between Hopkins Icehouse and the Wild Hare.