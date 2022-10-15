TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday.
Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do many of the surrounding towns.
So, the inaugural event has been re-named Oktoberfest on the Line which hosts an exclusive Biergarten with premium tasting flights, gourmet hot dogs, sauerkrauts and mustards.
Rogers said, “In the past, the Dine on the Line ticket prices were $40 to $50 for a fancier-type meal on the state line on a Friday night. Most people here don’t go out to Friday night events because of local Friday-night football.”
The event’s sponsor, Farmers Bank & Trust as well as FSLM wanted to support Main Street Texarkana which is the organization benefiting from the proceeds of Oktoberfest on the Line.
Rogers said, “We want our sponsorship dollars to attract a lot of people, so we re-vamped it and since there has never been an Oktoberfest in Texarkana, we decided to have it on a Saturday and bring the ticket prices down to $5 for general admission and kids 12 and under are free.”
Available to help out with the German theme, the Four States Fermenters were happy to offer their crafted beers in the Biergarten.
The ‘Kindergarten’ for the kids had a bounce house, face painting, pumpkin bowling and German hair braiding while some could be seen flying by on the city’s scooters.
Local vendors offered their goods, and a German car show was there for viewing.
A beautiful stage was set up for the music performers and plenty of volunteers were available, including the boy scouts and girl scouts.
“You see a lot of main streets in small towns and it’s all about the reunification and beautification of downtown. So much can take place off of the highway, but this is the place where everything started and our Federal Courthouse and post office is the second most photographed courthouse in the nation. All the history is down here and museums and more, and that’s why we support this,” said Rogers.
The entertainment lineup of local performers included the Texarkana Regional Chorale, a Grammy Award-Winning polka band, and of course, dining right on the state line separating Arkansas from Texas where all Texarkanans came together to enjoy the food, fun and festivities of downtown Texarkana's first Oktoberfest.