TEXARKANA, Texas - The fatal shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Sidney Drive in Texarkana, Texas.
When officers arrived to the scene, the male, 17-year-old victim, was lying dead in the middle street.
The 18-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene.
Authorities believe the shooting was a result of a fight earlier at Texas High School.
Names of those involved have not been released.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.