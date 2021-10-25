TEXARKANA, Tx.-The shooting happened around 2 P.M. on Sidney Drive in Texarkana, Texas.
When police officers arrived to the scene, the male, 17-year-old victim, was lying dead in the middle street after a gun shot wound. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene. Authorities believe the shooting was a result of a fight that took place earlier at Texas High School.
Names have not been released.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.