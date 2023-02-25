TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Polar Plunge was a “splashing” cool time on Saturday at the Healthcare Express Sportsplex raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas.
“It is going great today, we have two law enforcement teams, the Arkansas State Troopers and Hope Police Department, who both raised over $250,” said Field Representative Ann Hudson. "This area consists of five counties and has 30 teams of all ages participating this year, and on Saturday alone, five plunges are taking place.”
The proceeds from the plunge help fund events such as track and field, bowling and basketball.
This year, up to 20 plunges are scheduled throughout the state where thousands of people jump into freezing water to help bring inclusion and opportunity to over 19,000 young Special Olympics athletes.