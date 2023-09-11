TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council met Monday for a public hearing to fix the tax rate on all taxable property for infrastructure, projects and debt.
The council unanimously approved and adopted a tax rate of $0.65 for the next fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2024.
The council also voted on amending an ordinance regarding “Animal Care and Control,” which initially said livestock and fowl are not allowed in the city, and the amended ordinance was passed unanimously to keep hens as an exception.
The next city council meeting is set for Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.