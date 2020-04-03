RODESSA. La - Law enforcement officers displayed a strong presence at it's state line borders near Louisiana on Friday.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently issued a declaration of public emergency. It detailed how Louisianans diagnosed with or showing symptoms of COVID-19 could be self-quarantined for up to 14 days. The governor's executive orders have left many Louisianans confused and concerned about crossing the border.
KTBS-3 spoke to several law enforcement officers at the borders. Each one stated they have no intentions to target Louisiana license plates. An officer told KTBS-3 there will be no random stops at the border as well.
They said they have the right to ask motorists questions about their COVID-19 status if a stop is made for other violations.
They told KTBS-3 a motorist could then be asked to fill out a questionnaire form. But they say all information is provided on a voluntary basis.
Officers said the 14-day self-quarantine is applicable if motorists are staying in Texas for longer than two weeks. If staying for less than two weeks, they say motorists would be turned away and required to immediately return to Louisiana.
For now, the officers say they are not stopping anyone for random reasons. But they told KTBS-3 they will follow the governor's orders if things change.