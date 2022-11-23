SHREVEPORT, La. - This Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana will be ready to serve around 1,200 meals to those in need around the community.
In order to provide as many plates as possible, the meals will be served through take-out, drive-thru, and pre-arranged delivery to those who are unable to leave their homes. No dine-in options are available.
Thanksgiving will be held at 200 East Stoner Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with over 1c0 volunteers to help set up, serve, deliver, and clean up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Giving Back Foundation will be donating turkeys to serve, and Texas Roadhouse will be donating 600 of their dinner rolls for the meal.
Interview opportunities will be available with the Corps commanding officers Majors Pierce and Louna Smith, Development Director Julie Allen, and volunteers.
According to Allen, The Salvation Army strives to "do the most good, always" which is why they are open 365 days a year serving those who need them including homeless that are provided with shelter at The Merkle Center of Hope, people in need of rental and utilities assistance, and kids of all ages who come through the doors at the Boys & Girls Club.