The 6th annual Catahoula Wine Mixer is coming up next weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - The sixth annual Catahoula Wine Mixer will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hollybrook Park in the Provenance Neighborhood. The Catahoula Wine Mixer is an outdoor event celebrating wine, cuisine, and culture from different regions of the world.
Immerse yourself in the exquisite flavors of France, Italy, California, and Latin & South America. Each renowned for its wine and food, the regions will have a unique, festival-like atmosphere, transporting you somewhere new. Enjoy small plates from local chefs, wine selected by local sommeliers, and entertainment from Victoria Wells, DJ Yoshi, and more!
For those worried about the heat, you can cool off with a specialty cocktail and fans in the Cool Zone.
The Catahoula Wine Mixer features top local chefs and restauranteurs in the Shreveport-Bossier area alongside a curated list of incredible wines. The all-star chefs are teaming up to bring an epic culinary experience to each region. Chefs participating in this year’s Catahoula Wine Mixer are as follows:
- France: Chelsea Girard, Cypress by the Revenir & Jordan Ramirez, Chow Yum Phat
- Italy: Gio Brucia, Guiseppe's Pastacaffe & Anthony Felan, Fat Calf Brasserie
- Latin & South America: Eleazar Mondragon, Ki Mexico & Gabriel Balderas, Zuzul Coastal Cuisine
- California: Oscar Davis & Frank Harris, Frank's Pizza Napoletana & Audrey Parker, Frank's Louisiana Kitchen
You can purchase your tickets here.