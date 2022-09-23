SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program to host the GREAT 5K & Paddlefest Fundraiser at Fox Creek Farms. It's happening Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fox Creek Farms on 11958 Ellerbe rd.
The purpose is to raise funds for The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program (Great Results Equine Assisted Therapies). GREAT provides equine assisted services to adults and children with disabilities via group and private lessons and equine assisted learning. We also offer inclusive summer camps for children with and without disabilities.
The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program is proud to host the GREAT 5K & Paddlefest, affectionately known as “Paddlefest.” The event will consist of a 5k run/walk, followed by a 2-mile paddle, and finished with an after party - all at Fox Creek Farms in Shreveport! The “GREAT Post Race Party” will feature local food from Sample Farm, prepared onsite by Ki Mexico, drinks, live entertainment by Haley Brooke Music, and games for kids. Participants may sign up for the 5K only, 2-mile paddle only, or both. Registration for the 5K and/or paddle comes with oneticket to the GREAT Post Race Party. Those who do not wish to participate in the 5K or the paddle may purchase tickets after party separately at $15/person.
The GREAT 5K & Paddlefest is held biannually to benefit The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program. This event works in tandem with Wine, Dine and Equine, GREAT’s other biannual fundraiser, which takes place during Paddlefest’s off years, to secure ongoing financial support for the services offered at The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Program. GREAT does not receive any state or federal funding, so we rely on donor dollars to continue “Building Unlimited Opportunities for People with Disabilities” through equine assisted services.
Please Note:
- Lifejackets are required to participate in the 2-mile paddle.
- Paddlefest participants should bring their own paddleboard, kayak, or canoe or come prepared to rent one onsite at the event for $20.
The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program will host a packet pick-up party on tonight at Ki Mexico, featuring live music by Seth Bradford. Participants will be able to pick up their race packets from the restaurant at any point between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm that evening. Packet pick-up will also be available at Sportspectrum today from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. Onsite packet pick-up will be open from 7 am – 7:45 am on the day of the event.
About The Arc Caddo-Bossier:
The Arc Caddo-Bossier is a private, non-profit organization that provides an array of services and supportive programs for infants, children, and adults with disabilities and their families. The mission of The Arc Caddo-Bossier is “building unlimited opportunities for people with disabilities.” Learn more by visiting www.thearccaddobossier.org.
Mission Statement: Building Unlimited Opportunities for People with Disabilities.