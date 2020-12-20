SHREVEPORT, La - It was the first of what they hope will be a new Christmas tradition. The Beyond Beleaf Foundation hosted a drive-thru Christmas giveaway for families. Families signed up in advance to come drive through the polar express-themed event.
“It was awesome it was awesome,” said Kirkikis Hill. She was in attendance with her family and her nephew.
“This is our Shreveport version of the polar express for young children in our community,” said Founder and board member of The Beyond Beleaf Foundation Ryan Williams.
As families came through, they received a golden ticket, received gifts, met Santa and Mrs. Claus, and received a hot coco treat bag before leaving.
“It was a very nice event, well put together,” said Hill.
The board chair of the foundation, Carolyn Tillman reflected on one thing she was looking forward to.
“Just seeing the children smile when they come through,” said Tillman. As for foundation, when it came to helping out the community they had a goal.
“We wanted to make sure we were meeting as many needs as we could,” said Williams.
Each of the more than 200 kids got a toy of their own. But 4-year-old Kain, who came with his aunt told KTBS about his favorite part.
“Taking a picture, taking a picture, alright” said Kain and his aunt.
He also had a something to tell the foundation.
“Thank you,” said Kain.
The foundation said they plan to make this an annual event and hopes that it will get bigger going forward. If you would like to learn more about The Beyond Beleaf foundation you can click here.