The Bobby Byrd Improvement Project is close to completion after Old Brownlee Road recently opened up

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Old Brownlee Road has been reopened after being closed for several months. Bossier City is close to completing the Bobby Byrd Ditch Improvement Project. It's a Bossier Parish $1.2 million funded project from 2019 bond money.
This is to fix drainage issues the area was facing and provide relief after large rain events. There have been some weather issues that led to the delay of the project, but now if severe weather reached the area, it would not impact construction.
The head walls have been completed, and the Bobby Byrd Ditch Improvement Project should be completed in the next few weeks according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
Bossier Parish engineer, Eric Hudson, explains, "It's to improve capacity for drainage in the area to help with some drainage issues. The drainage in that area was undersized, and it needed some additional capacity to help the roadside ditches flow better. they should see some drainage relief in the area, less standing water after a large rain event."