The busiest travel day of the year at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The day before thanksgiving is always the busiest day of the year. TSA has reported over 4.5 million people going through the check point over the last two days.
At Shreveport Regional Airport there are 17 flights departing and 17 coming into Shreveport. Due to high demand, United has added an extra flight to Houston for the next two weeks. American Airlines is sending planes with more seats than normal to meet the high demand of people traveling this holiday season. The non-stop flight to Denver has been sold out the last three days leading up to Thanksgiving.
According to Mark Crawford, the marketing and public relations manager for Shreveport Regional Airport, there are less flights going out of the airport than there was last year, "What we're seeing is the flights are 90 to 100% full this year, or last year they were 75 to 80% full so while there's not as many departures per day, the seats are more full on the flights that are leaving from Shreveport."
One flyer leaving Shreveport, Chris Reynolds, spoke about the benefits of flying out of Shreveport Regional Airport saying "It's very convenient, beats having a layover in Dallas." Another flyer traveling on the non-stop flight to Denver, Penny Dahl, said, "It's easy here things go fast so I don't have any problem with it at all."
For those with checked bags flying Delta, American Airlines, or United, you need to check in your bag at least 45 minutes before your flight so you can get it checked in and make your flight on time. If you are flying Allegiant, you need to come an hour earlier for the same reason.