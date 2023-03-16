CARTHAGE, Texas. - Every October, the Dream Hunt Foundation grants wishes to children with terminal illnesses special hunting trips.
Even though it's not October the foundation got a special request for an 11-year-old that can't wait until October.
Leland Peters has a terminal illness. His parents contacted founder Jeff Warren with the Dream Hunt Foundation and they were able to set up an early dream hunt for Leland to enjoy thanks to Triple A Outfitters in Carthage, Texas.
Find out more about the Dream Hunt Foundation by visiting www.dreamhunt.tv.