SHREVEORT, La - Are you looking for something different to give this Christmas? One idea is to give "experiences," rather than a tangible gift to help you create memories for a lifetime. Some options include season passes to places like the Shreveport Aquarium or Sci-Port Discovery Center.
Another great way to discover experiences in the area is to visit the Shreveport-Bossier Tourist Bureau in downtown Shreveport. There you can find numerous resources to help you plan a local experience you can give to someone.