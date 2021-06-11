SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break.
This week, Melinda from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Flutharty from First News talked about the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Kickoff and the Red River Balloon Rally.
This is the 31st KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets are on sale now and are $100. You can get your ticket by calling 1-800-724-2423. Other great prizes include a $5,000 gift card to Shane's Seafood and BarBQ, a Honda Recon ATV, a Mazda CX30 or a $5,000 shopping spree to Ivan Smith Furniture. The home is located in the Canal Place Subdivision of Bossier City on Old Brownlee Road. The 4 bed 3.5 bath home is worth $550,000.
The Red River Balloon Rally is back this year but it will look different. Instead of it being at Louisiana State University at Shreveport, the rally will be at the Brookshire's Grocery Area (formerly the Centurylink Center). Gates are open from 5pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday.