SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue our partnership each Friday with The Morning Break.
This week, Mason and Melinda from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Fluharty and Luana Munoz from First News discussed the Spring edition of the State Fair of Louisiana and Give for Good.
The State Fair runs until May 9. Gates are open from noon to 10 p.m. each weekday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekend. General admission tickets are $12.
Give for Good is a 24-hour online giving challenge led by The Community Foundation of North Louisiana to raise unrestricted dollars for 240 nonprofits in our community. You can donate through May 4.