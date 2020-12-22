SHREVEPORT, La-- COVID-19 has kept many of us away from family. This is especially true for people living in long-term care facilities.
The sad reality is that it’s even harder during the holidays. With the need to continue to practice social distancing, The Oaks of Louisiana rose to the occasion to ensure two Christmas “must haves” were available to residents--- decorations and lights.
A staff member pitched the idea of having inflatable Christmas decorations on the deck overseeing The Oaks man-made lake. They are calling it their “Winter Wonderland.”
The project started around Thanksgiving. The lights at The Oaks were modified for a drive-thru Christmas light experience.
Their Winter Wonderland is just one thing they are hoping makes seniors smile since they can’t be with their families. They are even providing gift bags to their residents.
The Oaks is continuing to work with families to see their loved ones during the holidays. They coordinate FaceTime calls, window visits and socially distanced outside visits.