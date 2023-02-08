SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis brings us a sneak peak of the grand opening of Many's Depot Musuem.
The museum will be having a reception to kick off the grand opening this Saturday, February 11, from 1pm-4pm.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.