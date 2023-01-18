SHREVEPORT, La. - Something special is coming to the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum this week.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin invites the public to view an exhibit of “Changing Landscapes: Photographs Along the Solomon Northup Trail” by Jan Beauboeuf from Jan. 19 through Feb. 20, 2023.
The exhibition of color photography will open on Thursday, January 19 from 5-7 p.m. The public is invited to meet the artist and view the exhibit in the West Wing Gallery. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit features stunning landscape photography by Avoyelles parish artist Jan Beauboeuf along the Solomon Northup trail.
The trail traces the path of kidnapped free man of color, Solomon Northup, who lived as a slave in Central Louisiana for 12 years until his rescue and return to Sarasota, New York.
“Changing Landscapes” is presented by the Friends of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum and is made possible by the Alexandria Museum of Art and Jan Beauboeuf.
Admission is free and tours are available by appointment.
For more information about the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, visit www.laexhibitmuseum.org, and for the Secretary of State’s Museums Program, please visit http://www.sos.la.gov/museums.