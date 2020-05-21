SHREVEPORT, La. – The Port of Caddo-Bossier will join others ports across the country in recognizing May 22, 2020 as National Maritime Day. It commemorates the first successful crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by steam propulsion on May 22, 1819.
In observance of National Maritime Day, maritime flags will be flown on the yardarm flag pole in front of the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard. The Port Commission also passed a resolution at its May 11, 2020 meeting to mark the day. The four government agencies that make up the Port Commission, the Bossier City Council, Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission and the Shreveport City Council are expected to pass similar resolutions.
“This year’s event has taken on new meaning for The Port of Caddo-Bossier,” said Port Executive Director Eric England. “Despite the COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders, our operators were deemed essential workers and continued working, offloading barges with products for our customers.”
National Maritime Day also honors the Merchant Marine, which transports cargo and passengers during peacetime and can be used by the U.S. Navy to delivery military troops and materials during war.