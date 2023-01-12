SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics eggs prices jumped 49 percent in November going from $1.47 to $3.59.
Centenary College Professor of Economics Emeritus, David Hoaas attributes three reasons for the price hike. The first is that inflation is impacting the price of everything, and eggs are not exempt. Professor Hoaas says, "The second reason is because for a long time, eggs were a very affordable source of protein for individuals. So as the price of things like red meat and seafood increased in price, people started substituting eggs as a more thrifty form of protein. So there's been an increase in demand for eggs as a source of protein." The third reason is due to the Avian flu impacting chicken flocks which forces hens out of production and a shortage of healthy laying hens and an egg shortage.
Lilah's Bakery in Shreveport is only open during the Mardi Gras season and finding eggs at a warehouse club has been hit or miss for their business. Instead of raising their prices they are taking personal cuts.
The egg price hike hasn't affected them too much due to their high projected sales. They have already sold 20 percent more king cakes then last year and expect to see 27 thousand king cakes this year.
Lisa Tike believes sales are so high this year because carnival season is back in full force post Covid-19. While sales may be high the bakery is still experiencing shortages and price hikes other places.
Tike says, "But everything has gone up and some things are just harder to find. We had a difficult time finding beads to put in our King Cakes, and our delivery costs are going up. Everything has increased."
Egg prices will decrease in about six months once the Avian flu has passed and eggs are safe for consumption, but prices will still be higher than usual.