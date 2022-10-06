SHREVEPORT, La. - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club needs donations of new or gently used Halloween costumes for children 6 to 18 years of age. Costumes can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, Monday through Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., at 2821 Greenwood Road in Shreveport. Please no holes, stains, or broken pieces.
Costumes will be distributed to club members whose families cannot afford to purchase costumes. The members will be able to go into a mock store and shop for their own costumes to wear this Halloween.
Monetary donations can be made online to support the Club and its mission to make great future leaders in our community.
“These costumes will provide an opportunity to our kids who wouldn’t be able to participate in Halloween otherwise! Many may think it is a simple holiday, but to these kids, it is one more way they can’t participate like their classmates without these costumes”, quoted by Ms. Vanessa Brown, Area Director for The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.