SHREVEPORT, La. - The African American History Parade has been a centerpiece in Shreveport for more than 33 years. Because of that history, pandemic or not, KTBS 3 and the African American History Parade committee decided that "the show must go on."
KTBS/KPXJ will air a 90 minute special covering the parade throughout the years. It will air Saturday Feb. 6th on KPXJ CW 21 at 11 a.m.
Rick Rowe visited with parade founder Barbara Norton about the decision of not having a parade and deciding instead to go into the archives and re-live some of the parade's best moments.
The special is sponsored Barksdale Federal Credit Union.