Move over Saturday morning cartoons, the Shreve Memorial Library has something new on tap.
"This program is great for people of all ages. It also shows us what's happening in nature," said Ivy Woodard-Latin from the Shreve Memorial Library.
Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, once again presents "Saturday Morning Animal Adventures."
The program takes place on the last Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Each month, Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park staff invite adventurers to learn about new and different animals. On March 27, participants will learn about vultures. Walter B. Jacobs staff member Rusty Scarborough will discuss "Vultures: Nature's Clean Up Crew" and how vultures play a major role in the ecosystem. "Saturday Morning Animal Adventures" will wrap up on Saturday, April 24, as Hulya Onel will "Get the Dish on Crawfish!"
To register for the Saturday program go to:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSekPwU_JBuO7IQHUc0YvH8MX30y1xGCPNMO2-CdzjnmElGACg/viewform