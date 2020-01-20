Kelly Vaden and Robert Alford from the Shreveport Little Theater join us this morning to talk about two upcoming plays.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Events
Most Popular
Articles
- Oldest son of Country Music legend Merle Haggard carrying on father's music legacy
- Mom still searching for daughter missing in Shreveport one year later
- Sabine Parish pastor accused of child cruelty
- Bossier City police ID victim in deadly shooting on I-220
- Bossier City oil and gas owner, company indicted for harboring aliens
- City of Shreveport appeals ruling in water billing lawsuits
- Inside ATM ripped off from local truck stop
- Victim identified in deadly crash at E. 70th and Youree
- Webster Parish nonprofit owner sentenced to prison for $1 M theft
- LSU probing Beckham's apparent on-field payments to players
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite king cake flavor?
You voted: