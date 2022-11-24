The Turkey Trot takes place today at Stoner Bot Launch

SHREVEPORT, La.- Turkey Trot is set to continue its holiday tradition with 2,000+ runners kicking off Thanksgiving morning at the Stoner Boat Launch.
The 2022 Turkey Trot three-mile run will begin at 8:30AM on Thanksgiving morning, November 24th at the Stoner Boat Launch. The half mile fun run begins at 8AM. Registration is open at Sportspectrum the week of the race and will be open at the race site the morning of the race, at 35 dollars. This year Sportspectrum is teaming with the Food Bank of NWLA.
First place overall male and female will receive a free turkey.
“Turkey Trot is an amazing family tradition for so many Shreveport families,” said Andrew Gaspard owner of Sportspectrum. “The field is usually made up of runners from over 20 states enjoying a holiday run with family members.”
Stick around for fun, music, and refreshments after the race. Party supplies will be provided by Great Raft Brewing, Coca Cola, and Ozarka Water.
For more information contact Andrew Gaspard, Sportspectrum manager@sportspectrumusa.com (318)798-1241 3139 or Matt Snyder (318)272-3139