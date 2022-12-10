TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana graduate fraternity, the Theta Upsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity made Christmas shopping fun this year for some very delighted children.
Monday morning, the group hosted a toy giveaway for ten joyful children who shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.
Organizer of this event, Anthony Rhone said, “We had a Shop with a Que today which is designed for children in need in our community to give them an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for themselves and for their family during these difficult times.”
These are kids who sometimes must go without at Christmas, but this event gives them the opportunity to spend some quality time with the guys in the fraternity who serve as role models in a positive and uplifting environment.
“Today we had a lot of happy kids and that is what we are all about, to uplift, serve and give back to our community,” said Rhone.
The Omega Psi Phi fraternity and its chapters are a community-led group of men that focus on manhood, scholarship and uplifting others.