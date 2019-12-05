SHREVEPORT, La. - A heartfelt moment happened at #SnoPort inside Sci-Port Discovery Center during 3 Minute Smile.
KTBS 3’s 3 Minute Smile winner Grace'Lynn Scheidt cried tears of joy with this week’s sponsor Little Works In Progress once she received her prizes after completing the obstacle course.
This is what 3 Minute Smile is all about-- making a child and their families happy.
Grace'Lynn claimed several prizes sponsored by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, ACT-UP Test Prep, Sci-Port, Little Works in Progress and DMR Mechanical.
